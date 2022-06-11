[PICS] Blaze in Lourensford reignited by strong winds

Paula Luckhoff | Cape Town Fire and Rescue's Jermaine Carelse says a number of houses have been evacuated at the top end of the Erinvale Estate.

The Lourensford fire has flared up again on the mountain slopes above Somerset West after operations were scaled down on Friday.

Working on Fire says strong winds are hampering firefighting efforts.

Working on Fire's been asked to provide aerial resources but cannot fly at the moment because of the windy conditions.

Sara-Jayne King got an update from Cape Town Fire and Rescue's Jermaine Carelse on Weekend Breakfast.

It seems that just after 12 last night the wind picked up considerably which spotted the different areas on Lourensford itself. That drove the fire to Erinvale [Estate] and the Helderberg Nature Reserve. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service

The fire's quite close to the houses on the top section of Erinvale... They're protecting those properties. The only people that did evacuate to my knowledge, were the residents staying on the top section, that's four or five houses. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service

He says the biggest concern is one house with a thatched roof.

Earlier on Saturday, NCC Wildfires provided images of the areas where they are fighting to contain the flareups.

