Case against 87 suspected illegal miners in North West postponed

NORTH WEST - The Stilfontein Regional Court has postponed the case against 87 suspected illegal miners for

pre-trial conferencing next month.

The group was arrested in October last year, following an intelligence-driven operation - which resulted in a shootout with members of the special task force, assisted by the Hawks in the province.

Following the shootout, police seized two mini-buses, mining equipment, gold-bearing material and eleven illegal firearms.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Henry Mamothame said all 87 suspects will remain in police custody after they abandoned their bail applications.

"The state and the defence attorney are expected to finalise all the pending issues and provide each other with all the necessary documents to prepare for trial. Subsequent to this process, a trial date will then be decided on,” said Mamothame.