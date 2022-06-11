No major incidents amid national shutdown rumours: NATJoints

Social media had been a buzz since the start of the week following the sharing of unverified posters calling for a national shut down.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure says there were no major incidents or disruptions reported countywide amid rumours of a national shutdown.

Social media had been a buzz since the start of the week following the sharing of unverified posters calling for a national shut down.

This week, the Congress of South African Trade Unions, South African National Taxi Council and National Taxi Alliance distanced themselves from the calls for a shutdown, saying their members would not be taking part.

Authorities were on high alert as a result.

Law enforcement agencies from KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town are monitoring the situation.