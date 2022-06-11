Mkhwebane’s suspension has nothing to do with criminal probe, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa was addressing the media where he responded to questions surrounding the criminal complaint into allegations of money laundering.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suspension has nothing to do with her investigation into his farm robbery.

Ramaphosa was addressing the media where he responded to questions surrounding the criminal complaint into allegations of money laundering.

The president also responded to his presidency budget debate on Friday which was delayed due to disruptions.

Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane with immediate effect on Thursday - a day before the Western Cape High Court dismissed her application to stop the parliamentary inquiry and her suspension.

"The issue of timing has to be looked at, the historic processes that had taken place - it was not an immediate event and it was not even linked to the investigation."

Ramaphosa also said that if he were officially charged that normal ANC processes should apply.