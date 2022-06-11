Mercedes-Benz brake defect recall could affect 13,000 cars

The German automobile giant is recalling its ML, GL and R-class series with immediate effect due to potential problems with their braking system.

JOHANNESBURG - Mercedes-Benz South Africa says the brake system for over 13,000 cars may be affected by what it calls "advanced corrosion".

The National Consumer Commission says the defect could result in the braking pedal disconnecting from the braking system.

Commissioner Thezi Mabuza has urged motorists with models that were manufactured between 2006 and 2019 to contact Mercedes-Benz.

The company has since recalled almost 1 million vehicles from around the world.