How will Magashule plead at corruption trial? Not guilty, he says

Ace Magashule has told the Bloemfontein High Court that he plans to plead not guilty in the corruption case against him.

Magashule and 16 others face over 70 counts of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

Magashule and 16 others face over 70 counts of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

These stem from a controversial 2015 asbestos tender that paid out R255 million with little work done.

Magashule was the premier of the Free State at the time.

In an unusual scene for pre-trial proceedings on Friday, Magashule raised his hand and asked to address the court directly despite his lawyer being present.

Magashule’s bid in the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn the high court ruling, which dismissed his application for the case to be thrown out of court resulted in pre-trial proceedings being postponed to 23 September.