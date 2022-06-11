Harmony Gold Mine donates R1m to assist KZN flood victims

There are around 7,000 people still housed at shelters after the devastating floods this year, which left them homeless.

DURBAN - Harmony Gold Mine has donated R1 million to the KwaZulu-Natal government to assist flood victims.

There are around 7,000 people still housed at shelters after the devastating floods this year, which left them homeless.

Harmony Gold’s donation came in two forms, R400,000 went to humanitarian goods while R600,000 was donated in a form of cheque.

The provincial government says the donation will be a great help to flood victims.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said, “This will go a long way, the items but also the cheque R600,000, that will go straight into the account of the provincial government managed by the provincial treasurer. This will also provide the humanitarian support to those people who are in shelters.”