DA says ANC has used cadre deployment policy to capture the state

It says the policy is behind failing state-owned entities and the collapse of service delivery in all spheres of government.

JOHANNESBURG - In its nearly 400-pages long application to the high court in Pretoria the Democratic Alliance (DA) says the ANC has used cadre deployment to capture the state and evade accountability.

In an unprecedented move, the opposition party approached the courts on Friday to have the ANC’s cadre deployment policy declared unconstitutional and unlawful.

The court bid follows the party’s presentation of its End Cadre Deployment Bill to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration earlier this week.

The DA says by attacking the ANC’s cadre deployment policy it’s aiming at patronage in the form of high-paying jobs for loyalists who in turn channel funds and votes to the ANC.

Party leader John Steenhuisen says their aim is to ensure a professional and capable public service.

“I am very happy to hold my party accountable to that bill and it will apply equally to any party that is in power at a municipal - provincial and national level.”

Steenhuisen says ordinary South Africans have paid the highest price of a stagnant economy, load shedding and exorbitant fuel and electricity prices among the list of government failures.