Case against men accused of attacking Dr Esther Mahlangu postponed

MPUMALANGA - The case of the suspects arrested for the attack and robbery of world-renowned Ndebele artist - Dr Esther Mahlangu has been postponed to next month.

Jan Masilela and his alleged accomplice - Simon Skosana - were arrested for attacking the 87-year-old artist in her Mpumalanga home earlier this year.

She was robbed of a firearm and an undisclosed amount of money.

Masilela is facing a charge of being in possession of an illegal firearm and is still out on R3 000 bail - while Skosana remains in custody.

The police's Selvey Mohlala explained why the case has been postponed:

“The case of Dr Esther Mahlangu...has been postponed to the 8th of July. The reason for the postponement is that they are still waiting for the outcomes or the results of the ballistics.”