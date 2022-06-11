Go

Cape fires: How you can help the SPCA treat displaced, injured animals

Image shared by Cape of Good Hope SPCA on Twitter @capespca

| Many wild animals are in distress after the fire near Tableview and the re-ignited blaze on the Lourensford mountain slopes.

No injuries or property damage has been reported due to the fires that raged in the Table View vlei area and the Somerset West mountains this week.

However, many wild animals will be displaced and injured as a result of the fires.

On Saturday, strong winds reignited the fire on the Lourensford mountain slopes.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is appealing for assistance from the public to save animals in distress.

One way you can help is with a financial donation to cover the costs in involved in rescuing injured or displaced animals.

The SPCA has provided a snapscan link to do this easily.

If you see any animals in need in a fire area you can contact the SPCA on 021 700 4158/9 or 083 326 1604.

Image of inspectors searching for distressed animals during Table View vlei fire shared by Cape of Good Hope SPCA @CapeofGoodHopeSPCA

