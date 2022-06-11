5 things you need to know about Justin Bieber's condition- Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Anyone who has had chickenpox can potentially develop Ramsay Hunt Syndrome - which is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. Justin Bieber

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Earlier this week, Justin Bieber revealed that half of his face has been paralysed as a result of a condition called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. In a video posted to his Instagram page, the Grammy award-winning muso shared that this has resulted in him cancelling three of his upcoming shows, and he's officially taking a break so he recovers. “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear in my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face," the pop star said. Sending lots of love, light, & prayers to you @justinbieber we love you so much! Please rest up, we are always here for you pic.twitter.com/45tiQ6HY1x Bieber Fever (@bieberfever) June 10, 2022

And just in case you were wondering, here are five key things you need to know about this condition:

1) It is rare, affecting about 5 out of 100 000 people in the United States, according to one estimate, with not a lot of data on the condition in the African continent.

2) It is caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV) - the same virus that causes chickenpox in children and shingles (herpes zoster) in adults. Anyone who has had chickenpox can potentially develop Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The virus can remain dormant for decades in a person who has had chickenpox as a child.

3) People who are affected by it usually experience paralysis of the facial nerve and in most cases, only one side of the face is affected. The facial muscles affected may be weak or feel stiff and may result in the inability of an affected individual to smile, wrinkle the forehead or close their eye and in some cases, speech may be affected.

4) Additional symptoms include ear ringing and ear pain, and temporary hearing loss. In some cases, affected individuals may experience hyperacusis - a condition in which sounds appear louder and often dramatically than normal.

5) Treatment commonly involves antiviral medication, and further treatment may be required for specific symptoms that are apparent in each individual.