Trevor Stuurman’s 'A Place Called Home' encourages a familial experience of art

Award-winning visual artist, Trevor Stuurman is presenting his first solo exhibition "A Place Called Home" in Johannesburg.

The exhibition - which officially opened last month, is set in a home in Parktown West and aims to recreate a Sunday-at-home experience.

In partnership with art curator, Botho Project Space, the exhibition encourages people to come together and make memories while enjoying art, says Stuurman.

Themes of nostalgia, community, belonging, comfort and storytelling are centrally woven into the show.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Stuurman about what inspired the showcase.

I feel like it's quite refreshing from like the conventional four white walls where art would usually exist, it's quite an immersive experience, that's how I would best describe it. Trevor Stuurman - Artist, photographer and contemporary visual artist

What inspired it was I guess just trying to encapsulate the feeling of home and I think anchoring it in a real home. Trevor Stuurman - Artist, photographer and contemporary visual artist

It is on display at 26 Rhodes Avenue, Parktown throughout the week.

