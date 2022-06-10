'What I really needed was a Disney princess': Rebel Wilson announces girlfriend
The Australian actor and comedian posted a photo on Instagram showing off her girlfriend, founder of clothing brand Lemon Vi Limon Ramona Agruma on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - This year's Pride month seems to be the gift that keeps on giving, with the latest reason to feel a little more gay being Rebel Wilson announcing that she has a found new love.
The Australian actor and comedian posted a photo on Instagram showing off her girlfriend, founder of clothing brand, Lemon Vi Limon, Ramona Agruma on Thursday.
"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she wrote, adding “#loveislove," in the heartwarming Instagram post.
According to a source from People Magazine, Wilson has never, ever been happier.
"Rebel's in an amazing place and I've never seen her happier," a friend told the magazine.
The actor, who recently starred in the Netflix Original movie Senior Year, was interviewed by the magazine where she said that she was in a new relationship, but did not specify with who.
"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other... it was a bit old-school in that sense - very romantic."
It also seems that Wilson is in a good space mentally, where the star has spent time "finding more self-worth," and described her new relationship as a very healthy one, a nice change of pace for the Pitch Perfect star.
"There were times - I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great - but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."
This comes as welcome news for the queer community after pop superstar Lil Nas X called out the BET Awards for snubbing him, calling the award show homophobic on Twitter on Wednesday.
this not over no bet award this is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community, y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us.— MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 7, 2022
Though there is a long-running debate around the politics of coming out and calling out, Wilson and Lil Nas X posts bring visibility to the trials, tribulations, and celebrations queer people experience on a daily basis, regardless of where and how they're situated in the world.
The fact that this is happening on Pride month, makes it all the more powerful.