'What I really needed was a Disney princess': Rebel Wilson announces girlfriend

The Australian actor and comedian posted a photo on Instagram showing off her girlfriend, founder of clothing brand Lemon Vi Limon Ramona Agruma on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - This year's Pride month seems to be the gift that keeps on giving, with the latest reason to feel a little more gay being Rebel Wilson announcing that she has a found new love.

The Australian actor and comedian posted a photo on Instagram showing off her girlfriend, founder of clothing brand, Lemon Vi Limon, Ramona Agruma on Thursday.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she wrote, adding “#loveislove," in the heartwarming Instagram post.

According to a source from People Magazine, Wilson has never, ever been happier.

"Rebel's in an amazing place and I've never seen her happier," a friend told the magazine.

The actor, who recently starred in the Netflix Original movie Senior Year, was interviewed by the magazine where she said that she was in a new relationship, but did not specify with who.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other... it was a bit old-school in that sense - very romantic."

It also seems that Wilson is in a good space mentally, where the star has spent time "finding more self-worth," and described her new relationship as a very healthy one, a nice change of pace for the Pitch Perfect star.

"There were times - I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great - but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

This comes as welcome news for the queer community after pop superstar Lil Nas X called out the BET Awards for snubbing him, calling the award show homophobic on Twitter on Wednesday.