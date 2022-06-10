Veterinarians stress the importance of canine blood donors

Veterinary clinical pathologist, Dr Yolandi Rautenbach, said any dog can provide blood to any other type of dog breed, but donor dogs need to be at least 25 kilograms or more in body weight to donate.

CAPE TOWN - Veterinarians have stressed the vital importance of also having blood stocks available for animals.

Animals may need blood for a variety of reasons, including blood loss due to trauma or an accident, tick fever or auto-immune disease.

The University of Pretoria's (UP) veterinary clinical pathologist, Dr Yolandi Rautenbach, said any dog can provide blood to any other type of dog breed, but donor dogs need to be at least 25 kilograms or more in body weight to donate.

"That obviously then restricts your blood donors to your larger breed dogs and that is to safely collect a unit of blood from those animals, but you can basically give the blood samples collected from a Rottweiler to a small little Doscher Terrier as well. We also just have to make sure our donors are of the correct blood type".

The Onderstepoort Animal Blood Bank at UP's veterinary science faculty collects between 350 to 400 units of canine blood annually.

Experts at the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital (OVAH) then process whole blood samples into different blood products for supply to in-hospital patients as well as to surrounding veterinary practices in surrounding areas.