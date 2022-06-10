Steenhuisen says ANC's Cadre Deployment Policy is at the root of state capture

The DA filed papers in the high court in Pretoria on Friday morning to have the governing party’s policy declared unconstitutional and illegal.

JOHANNESBURG - DA leader John Steenhuisen said the ANC's Cadre Deployment Policy is at the root of state capture and failing government institutions, and must be brought to an end.

The party filed papers in the high court in Pretoria on Friday morning to have the governing party’s policy declared unconstitutional and illegal.

Steenhuisen has challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa to back the opposition’s end Cadre Deployment bill in Parliament - to demonstrate his commitment to the fight against corruption.

The DA leader said outlawing the Cadre Deployment Policy will enable merit-based appointments to key government positions – which will ensure a professional civil service, which serves the public.

"This policy of cadre deployment has caused incredible damage and incredible harm to South Africa's well-being," said Steenhuisen.

He added that Ramaphosa has concealed his role in cadre deployment by failing to produce

the minutes from his tenure as chairperson of the ANC's committee during the Zondo inquiry and this places him at the centre of state capture.

"Because it would have been impossible to capture the state – without the policy of cadre deployment – how else would you have been able to infiltrate state-owned entities, government departments and ministries?”

Steenhuisen has challenged the president to back this bill in parliament – if he is serious about building a capable state.