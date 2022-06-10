Ramaphosa says, if charged, he will allow ANC processes to take course

The president was talking to the media after addressing the National Assembly where members of the EFF were removed from Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that if he were to be formally charged with an offence, he would allow the processes of the ANC to take their course.

He was speaking to the media answering questions about whether he would step down if charged.

This comes amid widespread criticism of a robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo where an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

He has come under fire for not disclosing the robbery to the public and a number of questions have been raised about exactly what happened and how much money was involved.



The president says he is taking the matter step-by-step.

"I'm a process person, the process must unfold, but I will, however, say that if I would be charged, yes processes in the governing party have to unfold in the ANC."

He said he had already made himself available to the ANC.

"As you well know I have offered to go myself on a voluntary basis to the Integrity Commission. I will be seeing them the date is yet to be set."

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula battled to keep proceedings under control with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members being removed from the house after causing a disruption.

"Suspend the business of the house. I now suspend the business of the house and whips will you please consult."