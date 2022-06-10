Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane suspension the best way to fulfil my obligations to SA

The president announced his decision to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday amid a parliamentary process to impeach her.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said that the Public Protector's suspension was the best way to fulfil his obligations.

The Public Protector had announced that she was investigating criminal allegations against Ramaphosa relating to the theft of cash at his Phala Phala Farm.

In a statement, Ramaphosa said that Section 194 of the Constitution allowed for the suspension of the Public Protector while an impeachment inquiry was under way.