Ramaphosa to continue with Presidency budget debate after Parly disruptions

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramphosa's Presidency budget debate continues on Friday morning after it was marred by lengthy disruptions, which saw Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs booted out of the sitting.

Ramaphosa is expected to respond to Thursday's debate where opposition parties tried to prevent him from tabling the Presidency budget, citing the criminal investigation into the robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

MPs called on Ramaphosa to come clean on the alleged cover up of the crime.

The Presidency budget may have been about giving an overview and update on key government programmes as well as economic recovery, but most MPs used the debate to focus on Ramaphosa’s criminal allegations.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that Ramaphosa had a lot of questions to answer: “How much was actually stolen? How did this money enter South Africa, and who brought it in? How long was this money in your possession? Were the exchange controls of the South African Reserve Bank observed? How much foreign currency is stashed on your farm right now, and how much is stashed at your other properties?”

EFF deputy leader, Floyd Shivambu, said that Ramaphosa was in no position to address the National Assembly.

“We’ve got a right here in Parliament to raise an issue of a president who is accused of serious crimes,” he said.

Ramaphosa will respond to the debate at 10am on Friday and will most likely also address the controversy surrounding his Phala Phala farm robbery.

