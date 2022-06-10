R350 social grants: Minister Zulu meeting with dept, Sassa to discuss payments

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said that since the grants were no longer being paid out under the COVID-19 regulations, new regulations had to be put in place and negotiations with the banks.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said that she was meeting with her teams on Friday to discuss the issues around the payment of the R350 social relief of distress grant.

This comes as millions of would-be beneficiaries have not received their grants over the last three months.

Zulu said that since the grants were no longer being paid out under the COVID-19 regulations, new regulations had to be put in place and negotiations with the banks.

"We truly appreciate and truly understand the fact that many people entirely depend on this grant. That is the reason why we said we'd be able to pay the grant from June because we were calculating how much it was going to take us to one, deal with the regulations and changing of the regulations and two, negotiate with the banks."

She said that the grants would be paid from the middle of this month, with back pay but refrained from giving an exact date.

"I'm not going to give you a date. I said mid-June and I'm not going to give you a date because as I say to you right now, I am meeting with the CEO and team of Sassa and my department's team for me to get a report on how far the negotiations went and if it didn't go the way we expected it to go, what else must we do."