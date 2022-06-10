Public Protector Mkhwebane will challenge Ramaphosa's decision to suspend her

In a statement Mkhwebane has questioned the wisdom and legality of Ramaphosa’s decision and has claimed the President's verdict to remove her from office is in contempt of court.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she will challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend her.

In a statement, Mkhwebane has questioned the wisdom and legality of Ramaphosa’s decision and claimed the president's verdict to remove her from office is in contempt of court.

Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane on Thursday with immediate effect pending the finalisation of the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The public protector has also announced plans to challenge part of the judgment by the Western Cape High Court handed down on Friday, which dismissed her latest bid to stop her impeachment process.

The court also ruled that she must pay part of the costs in her personal capacity.