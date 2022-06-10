Officials investigating Tshwane crash that claimed 15 lives

It is understood that a bus collided head-on with a truck on the M17 at Hornsnek Road near Ga-Rankuwa.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane officials are investigating the cause of this morning’s crash that claimed the lives of fifteen people in Rosslyn.

It is understood that a bus collided head-on with a truck on the M17 at Hornsnek Road near Ga-Rankuwa.

Thirty-seven people were injured with at least four others in a critical condition.

Authorities are still clearing the scene after the wreckage spread over a large area leaving the roadway littered with debris.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said that the details on what caused the accident remain unclear.

“Emergency services are on scene with multiple patients. The scene is unfolding as emergency services are still working around to get more details.”