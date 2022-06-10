NW woman killed, 5 others wounded in shooting near Brits

It’s alleged the group was on their way to attend a meeting at the local community hall when they were shot at. No one has been arrested and the motive for the attack is still unclear.

JOHANNESBURG - A North West woman has been killed and five others wounded after unknown suspects opened fire on a group of community members in Oukasie, near Brits.

It’s alleged the group was on their way to attend a meeting at the local community hall when they were shot at. No one has been arrested and the motive for the attack is still unclear.

Police spokesperson, Adele Myburgh, said that the victims’ ages ranged from 12 to 46: "A 30-year-old woman was fatally injured and five more people – four females and one male were injured. Members of the community who may have information that can assist in the investigation are requested to contact the investigating officer or call the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111."