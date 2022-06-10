Numsa: Comair workers now paying price for mismanagement at company

The airline operator announced its been grounded for good as business rescue practitioners launched a court bid to have Comair liquidated.

CAPE TOWN - Numsa on Friday said that Comair workers were now paying the price for the mismanagement at the company.

Numsa has come out strongly against the move.

The union’s spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, claims that Comair's business rescue process was a sham.

"The dominant narrative in South Africa is that the private sector is more efficient and can do better than the state at managing entities. However, Comair is a perfect example that this is simply not true. The airline was totally mismanaged to the point of collapse."

Comair business rescue practitioner, Richard Ferguson, said that despite their best efforts they were unable to secure the capital required for the airline to resume operations.

“We have done our best to secure the funding that was necessary, but unfortunately, we were unable to do so and we had no option but to lodge the application. It is obviously an extremely sad day for the company, its employees, customers and the South African aviation industry.”

Comair was placed under business rescue in May 2020.

The company said despite the Rescue Consortium investing R500 million for a 99% share equity, it, unfortunately, faced unforeseen headwinds.

This included three further COVID-related air travel lockdowns, the suspension of the company’s air operator's certificate in March this year and significantly high fuel prices in the past five months.