Nienaber lauds players’ enthusiasm after first week at Bok preparation camp

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased with the opening week of the team’s preparation camp in Pretoria for the upcoming three-match series against Wales.

The week comprised of a few training and gym sessions, as well as team and coaches’ meetings off the field to ensure that everyone was aligned on the team’s goals for the week and the season.

“Our focus was on the fundamental skills this week as we had a limited number of players in Pretoria, but we are satisfied with the foundation laid and we are excited about the next few weeks after seeing the players’ enthusiasm and energy levels on the field,” said Nienaber.

In total, 17 players, including those who are based overseas, attended the first week of the camp, while scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and flyhalf Johan Goosen focused on rehabilitation from their long-term injuries. On-field sessions concluded on Friday for a period of rest and the players will reassemble on Sunday for the second week of the preparation camp.

Depending on the Stormers and Bulls’ results this weekend and their progress in the United Rugby Championship, certain players will remain unavailable and won’t be able to join the camp immediately. Nienaber said the Bok coaches were prepared to adjust their plan regarding player availability next week.

“We are expecting the size of our training squad to grow in the next few weeks, and we are ready for any eventuality,” said Nienaber.

Nienaber is expected to name a squad of close to 42 players for the series against Wales which kicks off in Pretoria on 2 July followed by matches on Bloemfontein on 9 July and Cape Town on 16 July.