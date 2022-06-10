Health MEC in talks with Rahima Moosa Hosp over suspension of whistleblower doc

In an open letter to the Health Department, paediatrician Dr Tim De Maayer said the poor state of public hospitals was contributing to the deaths of children, adding that things were “falling apart”.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC, Nomathemba Mokgethi on Friday said she is in talks with management at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, following the suspension of a doctor who spoke out about “horrendous” conditions at public hospitals.

In an open letter to the Health Department last month, paediatrician Dr Tim De Maayer said the situation was contributing to the deaths of children. In the letter, he also highlighted the impact of load shedding, broken machinery, water and sanitation issues and slow turnaround times, adding that things were “falling apart”.

De Maayer has since been suspended.