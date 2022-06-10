Health MEC in talks with Rahima Moosa Hosp over suspension of whistleblower doc
In an open letter to the Health Department, paediatrician Dr Tim De Maayer said the poor state of public hospitals was contributing to the deaths of children, adding that things were “falling apart”.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC, Nomathemba Mokgethi on Friday said she is in talks with management at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, following the suspension of a doctor who spoke out about “horrendous” conditions at public hospitals.
In an open letter to the Health Department last month, paediatrician Dr Tim De Maayer said the situation was contributing to the deaths of children. In the letter, he also highlighted the impact of load shedding, broken machinery, water and sanitation issues and slow turnaround times, adding that things were “falling apart”.
De Maayer has since been suspended.
Remember this desperate call for help to save lifes of children. Upholding the Hippocratic Oath and living by a code of ethics sadly lacking in Gvt. In return Dr Tim de Maayer has been suspended by GDoH for speaking out for the benefit of the vulnerable.! @WitsHealthFac pic.twitter.com/donJzaZ8aqShabir Madhi (@ShabirMadh) June 9, 2022
Spokesperson for the Health MEC, Kwara Kekana said they acknowledge the challenges in the system: “The MEC will be engaging with hospital management and other parties concerned on the matter. The Gauteng Department of Health once again acknowledges the issues previously raised by Dr De Maayer. The department concedes that there are challenges within the health system in the province and in the country in general which require multifaceted interventions.
“The Department of Health in Gauteng remains committed to tackling these challenges while continuing to render services to millions of patients annually.”
A petition to withdraw De Maayer’s suspension has garnered more than 10,000 signatures already, with many condemning it as punishment for blowing the whistle.