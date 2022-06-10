Mkhwebane ordered to pay costs of failed bid to halt impeachment proceedings

The Western Cape High Court dismissed her application on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s been ordered to dig into her own pocket to foot the bill for her failed bid to interdict the impeachment proceedings she’s currently facing in Parliament.

She had also been seeking an order barring President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her, relying on the fact that he was the subject of an investigation by her office into the alleged abuse of public funds for African National Congress (ANC) campaigns. The court also refused this.

The court slapped Mkhwebane with a personal costs order, finding, among others, that she had been less than candid.

The latest court decision on the Public Protector’s impeachment saga comes on the back of a string of similarly unsuccessful applications she had made in a bid to halt the process.

And Judge Nathan Erasmus, who handed down Friday’s decision, essentially found the issues at hand had, for the most part, already been dealt with.

When it came to her efforts to bar the president from suspending her, meanwhile, the judge found a mere complaint about his alleged conduct wasn’t enough to preclude him from carrying out his duties and that her suspension, which was in the interim already effected this week, didn’t “end or even delay” the investigation as her office could still proceed with it.

He found that her papers were replete with what he described as “ruinous” allegations and that she had been “less than candid on many occasions” and said against this backdrop, that a personal costs order was indeed warranted.