Magashule, 16 co-accused due back in court for fraud, corruption case

Ace Magashule and his co-accused, including former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli and businessman Edwin Sodi, were arrested in November 2020 in connection with the 2015 asbestos tender amounting to R255 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and 16 others are on Friday expected to return to the Bloemfontein High Court on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Magashule and his co-accused, including former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli and businessman Edwin Sodi, were arrested in November 2020 in connection with the 2015 asbestos tender amounting to R255 million.

The matter was postponed in February this year due to the pending extradition order aimed at bringing Magashule's former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, home from the United States.

Magashule faces 21 counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

He has previously argued that there is no case against him, accusing his political opponents of pitting the NPA against him.

His lawyer, Advocate Laurence Hodes, has previously accused the State of procedural errors in handling the case, alleging a violation of Magashule's human rights.

At Magashule's previous appearance, Hodes claimed that the State had reviewed the charges against Magashule from 21 to just three.

But NPA spokesperson, Mthunzi Mhanga denied this, insisting that the charge list on the original indictment had not been amended.

The Bloemfontein High Court is on Friday expected to provide clarity on the number of charges faced by Magashule.