Mafe had political, ideological and philosophical motives for Parly fire - State

The 49-year-old appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday, where the matter was moved to the high court for trial.

CAPE TOWN - The State has argued that alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, had numerous political, ideological and philosophical motives.

The 49-year-old appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday, where the matter was moved to the high court for trial.

Mafe faces arson and terrorism charges linked to the blaze that destroyed the National Assembly Chamber on 2 January.



In court papers, the prosecution outlined how Mafe allegedly bought R10 worth of petrol at a Bellville fuel station in an empty cooldrink bottle.

The State said that he then made his way to Parliament, where he entered the premises when police officers guarding the precinct's Plein Street entrance left their post.

Detectives said that he crawled on his stomach at times to avoid detection.

Senior State prosecutor, Mervyn Menigo, told the court that the case was ready for trial after the completion of an arson report and the authorisation of terrorism charges.

A black purse, a kettle, a toaster and a dumbbell were some of the items that the State alleges that Mafe stole during the break-in.