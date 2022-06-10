KZN security forces commended for swift response to shutdown threats

The security forces were placed on high alert following rumours of what was said to be a shutdown protest linked with the high fuel prices.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal’s Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (PROVJOINTS) command centre has commended security forces for ensuring that the so-called shutdown did not take place on Friday.

Security forces were placed on high alert following rumours of what was said to be a shutdown protest linked to escalating fuel prices.

Law enforcement agencies were concerned that the events of the province’s July 2021 unrest may be repeated.

Police and other security forces were deployed to various parts of the province to prevent any act of criminality.

“The chairperson of the PROVJOINTS, Major General Phumelela Makoba, commend all security forces and their partners for working around the clock to ensure that there is stability in the province. This was after a call for a national shutdown and the threats of criminality as well as violence associated with such protest action. Police officers, as well as other security agencies, were deployed throughout the province to ensure that crime is prevented and the community was able to move freely,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Jay Naicker.

The police also warned against people posting misleading information on social media.