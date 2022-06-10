Go

Joburg City Power to bolster operations to cut off illegal connections

The utility conducted disconnections at the Slovopark informal settlement in Hursthill on Thursday.

Joburg City Power's revenue protection unit raided informal settlements in Lenasia and Roodepoort on 1 June 2022 to remove illegal connections. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter
Joburg City Power's revenue protection unit raided informal settlements in Lenasia and Roodepoort on 1 June 2022 to remove illegal connections. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power on Thursday said that it would be bolstering its operations to cut off illegal connections that threatened the livelihood of its customers.

The utility conducted disconnections at the Slovopark informal settlement in Hursthill on Thursday.

It said that illegal connections did not only inconvenience paying customers, but cost the city millions in lost revenue.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that they recovered over R500,000 worth of aluminium cables and bare wires.

“We are intensifying operations to cut off illegal connections, as part of the winter strategy to relieve the network of overloading. We have already conducted seven operations this week across the City of Johannesburg and we will continue to do so until we actually [resolve] this issue.”

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA