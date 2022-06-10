Joburg City Power to bolster operations to cut off illegal connections

The utility conducted disconnections at the Slovopark informal settlement in Hursthill on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power on Thursday said that it would be bolstering its operations to cut off illegal connections that threatened the livelihood of its customers.



It said that illegal connections did not only inconvenience paying customers, but cost the city millions in lost revenue.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that they recovered over R500,000 worth of aluminium cables and bare wires.

“We are intensifying operations to cut off illegal connections, as part of the winter strategy to relieve the network of overloading. We have already conducted seven operations this week across the City of Johannesburg and we will continue to do so until we actually [resolve] this issue.”