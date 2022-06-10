‘It’s business as usual’ – Santaco says it has no knowledge of planned shutdown

There've been unverified claims on social media about a national shutdown over the rising fuel prices.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the country's biggest taxi bodies said that to its knowledge, all of its minibus taxi operators were running normally on Friday morning.

There've been unverified claims on social media about a national shutdown over the high, rising fuel prices.

Law enforcement officials are on high alert across the country.

But Santaco's Bafana Magagula said that while they were discussing ways with government to ease the pressure of the fuel price increases, they've never called for any action and nor has the National Taxi Alliance.

“It is business as usual and wherever there are disturbances and if there are, we have not heard of any thus far. If there is any disturbance, anywhere, we are waiting for those calls.,” Magagula said.