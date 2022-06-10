I will not respond to insults, Ramaphosa tells Parliament after EFF scuffle

Cyril Ramaphosa was responding to his presidency budget debate where a number of MPs called on him to come clean about the robbery.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo is subject to a criminal complaint and the law must take its course.

His response followed a lengthy delay where Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs were removed from the chamber for disruptions.

More than three hours later, Ramaphosa was finally able to respond to the budget debate.

The reason for the delays was because EFF MPs refused to be addressed by Ramaphosa saying he facing criminal allegations.

But Ramaphosa said law enforcement agencies must be allowed to do their work.

"The robbery that took place on my farm Phala Phala in 2020 is the subject of a criminal complaint, and the law must take its course. In other words, due process must be followed".

Ramaphosa said some people hurled insults at him about the robbery.

"Some of the views have been to counsel me, yet others have been laced with insults. I will not respond to insults".

Ramaphosa also reminded MPs about his track record in opening himself up to scrutiny in Parliament and in the Zondo Commission.

