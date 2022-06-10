Gauteng SAPS searching for 2 suspects after man killed at Rosebank restaurant

Its alleged two masked men entered the establishment on Thursday, walked up to the man and shot him multiple times before fleeing.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for two people linked to the fatal shooting of a man at Tasha’s restaurant in Rosebank.

It's alleged that two masked men entered the establishment on Thursday, walked up to the man and shot him multiple times before fleeing.

He died on the scene.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello said that a case of murder had been opened: “The motive of the murder is unknown at this stage. The police appeal to anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to please contact the Crime Stop line at 08600 10111 or anonymously report tip-offs on MySAPS app.”