Fête de la Musique announces full line-up of artists

The announcement of the full lineup for the festival follows an open call that saw about 300 artists apply for a chance to perform at the 11th edition of the event.

“Looking at where I'm at today, the biggest lesson I've learnt is to not make any decision/s in fear. I am grateful for the connections and milestones I have been able to achieve and knowing that what I do has the power to influence, inspire and encourage others to be brave and resilient. I don't take it for granted the impact we as creators/artists have in society” said BONJ.

Taking place across four different venues simultaneously around Johannesburg and Soweto on 18 June, this free-for-all music festival is back in full swing after two years of COVID-related disruption, aiming to amplify the power of live music and take over the city with unique sounds and celebration.

"I've grown in so many ways from them till now because I'm able to find resources to help me better navigate my way around the industry and use my social media platforms and growth tools in my line of work. Things have really changed since COVID hit - it got very difficult and many lessons were learnt from not safeguarding my finances, planning out monthly payments and gigs and just overall proper financial control,” said, DJ Teedo Love

The festival said that its vision was not only to highlight fresh talent but also to be an incubator and create long-term opportunities for the new generation of performers. This year, the winning applicants will also be invited to attend a workshop before the festival. It will be facilitated by music production company, Bassline, and French label, No Format, at Ampd studios, together with renowned industry players looking to strengthen the burgeoning musical talent in South Africa.

“I will be performing with my long-time writing partner and band member, keys and sax player, producer Clem Carr. We will be joined by drummer, producer and singer Jude Kenrick, who is part of a dope duo called Easy Freak. Clem and I perform together a lot as a duo but I am excited to be able to include another live element to our electronic set. He is a fredh Drummer and just an awesome human to play with. Having him in the band just gives the set more groove,” said BONJ, who was hand-picked to tour with Sam Smith on the South African leg of their Thrill of it All world tour.

Fête de la Musique was founded by the former French minister of arts and culture Jack Lang and French composer and music journalist Maurice Fleuret in 1982. The festival is now celebrated in more than 120 countries around the world.

“I am grateful to have been given the gift of music and the voice to serve as a social commentator and narrate our stories. As a musician, I am grateful for the wisdom I have gained from being exposed to the music industry and I am grateful for all the stages I have been on, big and small. Having a clear understanding of who you are and why you are doing what you are doing (basically having goals) is the best way to avoid losing yourself in the ever-changing, cut-throat industry and ending up doing things for the wrong reasons. In essence, set yourself up for success by defining your own success,” said Kommanda Obbs who is steadily becoming a cultural export as he gains recognition in the continent.

Kommanda Obbs was honoured to tour Southern Africa with the legendary Damien Marley. He has since graced stages at various acclaimed music festivals such as ZAKIFO, MACUFE, Back2TheCity, Bassline Africa Day Concert, Lesotho Tourism Festival.

In South Africa, the popular and free music festival was established in 2010 and has become a great platform for a diverse range of upcoming talents to make themselves heard.

“I was literally born and raised into music. I come from a very successful musical family and music is in my blood. According to my father, who is a musical legend, I could sing before I could talk. Music resonates through my soul and will always be a part of me,” said daughter to musical icon, Blondie Makhene, and former Generations: The Legacy actress, Letoya Makhene.

World Music Day or Fête de la Musique will be celebrated on 18 June 2022 in Johannesburg.