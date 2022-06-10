Father who murdered his baby daughter described as evil, heartless

In November 2019, the 35-year-old Dunoon man poured paraffin on 8-month-old Kwezi Mtshengu and set her alight.

The following story contains some graphic details of a child's murder

CAPE TOWN - A father, who set alight his baby daughter, has been described as evil, heartless and cruel.

Vusumzi Pothelwa was on Thursday handed a life sentence in the Western Cape High Court.

Judge Constance Nziweni said little Kwezi Mtshengu's life was taken by the very person she should have trusted the most, someone who was supposed to protect her from harm.

She said Pothelwa had shown a lack of guilt, empathy or remorse during proceedings - at times even laughing or smiling.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila has welcomed the sentence.

"Although it's something that makes us happy it's a very gruesome reminder of what is going on in our communities. We still have a huge task in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide and crimes against children."

Pothelwa's girlfriend had taken their baby out of the house and was sleeping in a communal toilet when the man drenched them in paraffin.

When the mother ran for help, the child was set alight by her father.