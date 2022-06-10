EFF MPs ejected from Parly for again disrupting Ramaphosa's budget vote speech

The EFF refuses to allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to address Parliament, while he's currently being investigated over a suspicious robbery at his Limpopo farm.

CAPE TOWN - CAPE TOWN - More chaos has broken out in Parliament and the continuation of the president's budget vote speech has had to be suspended for now, after a handful of EFF members were physically ejected from the house for disrupting proceedings on Friday.

