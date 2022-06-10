EFF disappointed with repeated postponements in Hillary Gardee murder case

The party said the repeated postponements shows how the justice system fails victims of gender-based violence.

NELSPRUIT - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Thursday said that it was disappointed with how the murder case of Hillary Gardee was unfolding in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court.

The party said that the repeated postponements showed how the justice system fails victims of gender-based violence.

Gardee went missing in April and her body was found four days later near the road in Sabie, outside Mbombela.

Three suspects have since been arrested.

Their case was postponed to 22 July 2022.

The EFF’s director-general, Poppy Moilola, said that they were confident that the three accused in the matter were guilty.

She said that it seemed that the authorities were struggling with the case.

Moilola said that the party was willing to assist with the further investigation: “We want to say to everyone who is dealing with this matter, from the NPA to the lawyers to everyone, we want them to be able to get everything in order because they’ve got everything that needs to be done.”

The trio in custody Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama will return to court next month.