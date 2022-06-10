DA files court papers against ANC's cadre deployment policy

The DA presented the End Cadre Deployment Bill to parliament's portfolio committee on public service and administration this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has on Friday morning filed papers against the African National Congress (ANC) in the High Court in Pretoria, to have the governing party's cadre deployment policy declared illegal and unconstitutional

They said it was designed to enforce merit-based appointments throughout the public service.

This is the first time the ANC's own policies are being challenged in court.

"By giving themselves the power to interfere, overrule the appointment processes that are outlined in the law, the ANC cadre deployment policy which was chaired by President Ramaphosa between 2013 and 2018 has assured that people that are appointed on the basis of loyalty to the ANC rather than their ability to do the job," said the DA'S Leon Schreiber.