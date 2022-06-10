Court expected to rule on Magashule's bid to have his corruption case dropped

Magashule and 16 others face multiple charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

JOHANNESBURG - The Bloemfontein High Court is on Friday expected to deliver judgment on former African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule's application to have the corruption case against him dropped.

The case was postponed in February to allow the extradition of Magashule's former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, from the United States.

Magashule and his co-accused are charged in connection with the controversial asbestos tender issued by the Free State government during his tenure as premier in 2015.

At his previous court appearance, Magashule's lawyer, Laurence Hodes, argued that there was no proof that the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had authorised charges against the former premier.

Hodes further argued that his client had not been given ample time to respond to the allegations against him before being charged.

However, State prosecutor Nazeer Cassim denied this, saying they had followed due process before charging Magashule and others.

Magashule previously argued that the State was being used by his political foes to fight matters within the ANC.