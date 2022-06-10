Cosatu distances itself from shutdown reports, urges members not to participate

Social media has been abuzz with news of a protest over a variety of issues including corruption, the high cost of living and gender-based violence.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu has discouraged its members from participating in a possible national shutdown planned for Friday.

The union has distanced itself from the stay away, saying that reports of them being participants were untrue.

South Africa's national joint operational and intelligence structure said that no formal application for a protest had been made, warning that any action would be a contravention of the law.

Social media has been abuzz with news of a protest over a variety of issues including corruption, the high cost of living and gender-based violence.

Cosatu said that it was not aware of a planned shutdown nor has it been engaged to support it.

The federation said that it was, however, trying to engage government in talks on the rise in fuel prices and cost of living.

It also wanted government to act swiftly to reopen Metrorail lines in order to provide a more affordable, alternative form of transport.

Meanwhile taxi association, Santaco said that its members would be operating normally on Friday morning.