Corruption-accused Ace Magashule pins pre-trial postponement on NPA

BLOEMFONTEIN - The pre-trial in the case against Ace Magashule and 16 others has been postponed to 23 September pending his appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal for the matter to be thrown out of court.

Magashule and his several co-accused face over 70 counts of corruption, fraud and money laundering linked to a 2015 asbestos tender amounting R255 million.

During a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday, Magashule accused National Prosecuting Authority of allowing itself to be used by politicians, but the State denied this.

He said that it was “a deliberate plan because in South Africa, organs of state don’t treat us the same".

Magashule added that this created a perception that he and his co-accused were corrupt.

“From the onset when I was arrested, the prosecuting authorities said 'we have a case and that’s why we arrested you and we want a speedily case'. And out in the public eye, we are these corrupt people who don’t want to respect the law, and we were promised the presiding authority that we were supposed to have actually dealt with this case last year.

“And it has been postponed… you are going to hear the National Prosecuting Authority saying it's us delaying the case,” Magahusle said.

The suspended African National Congress' secretary-general further said the corruption charges against him sought to deter him from running for the party's presidency at its elective conference in December.

"[This] is a deliberate move to prevent me from standing as a leader of the African National Congress because in December we have conference.”