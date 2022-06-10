Collision between bus and truck in Rosslyn claims 15 lives, 37 others injured

Thirty-seven other people were injured when a bus and truck collided early on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifteen people have been killed in a crash in Rosslyn, near Pretoria.

Thirty-seven other people were injured when a bus and truck collided early on Friday morning.

Tshwane Emergency Service’s Charles Mabaso said: “The road has been closed and we anticipate that the road closure might take five or more hours to allow for the recovery of both the bus and the truck and for law enforcement to carry out their investigative work.”