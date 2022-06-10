Cape Town police deploy maximum resources should protests erupt

Safety and Security Mayoral Committee Member, JP Smith, said officers have identified a number of protest attempts that were, however, not related to the so-called national shutdown demonstrations.

CAPE TOWN - City law enforcement said it’s deployed maximum resources in anticipation of possible national shutdown protests on Friday.

This comes in the wake of the recent social media posts and other mobile messages circulated about a national shutdown allegedly planned for Friday.

It’s understood the protest is against skyrocketing petrol prices that are adding to the financial woes of already cash-strapped consumers.

Safety and Security Mayoral Committee Member, JP Smith, said officers had identified several protest attempts that were, however, not related to the so-called national shutdown demonstrations.

"At least 15 arrests were effected at the Fisantekraal earlier this morning at a protest against the housing development in the area."

Smith said various services would remain on high alert and continue assisting police in their efforts to maintain law and order across the Cape Town.

"Several law enforcement vehicles were damaged when responding to protesting at Leonsdale but with the arrival of additional resources the protestors were escorted to Elsies River station where the station commissioner addressed the groups concerns."