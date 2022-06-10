Calls mount for Gauteng health dept to reinstate de Maayer

Paediatrician Dr Tim de Maayer was placed on precautionary suspension by management at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg due to alleged misconduct.

JOHANNESBURG - Calls are mounting for the Gauteng Health Department to reinstate a doctor who was suspended after publicly speaking out against the state of healthcare facilities in the province.

Paediatrician Dr Tim de Maayer was placed on precautionary suspension by management at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg due to alleged misconduct.

In an open letter to the department last month, de Maayer detailed how the dire conditions at the facility were contributing to the deaths of children, while the impact of load shedding, broken machinery and the lack of water and sanitation acerbating the challenges.

The Democratic Alliance's Michele Clarke has called for the immediate lifting of his suspension.

"We encourage people to expose bad service delivery. It is an absolutely disgusting situation that de Maayer has been suspended for raising what is bad healthcare in terms of patients."

Meanwhile, Wits University said instead of resolving the issues raised by de Maayer, the department and the hospital chose to shoot the messenger.

"It is the moral obligation of all healthcare workers to speak up for the rights of the patients that are under their care and Dr Tim de Maayer needs to be applauded rather than being victimised for a stance that he has taken," said the university’s Professor Shabir Madhi.