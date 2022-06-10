ANC comfortable Ramaphosa followed due process with Mkhwebane suspension move

The party has welcomed the move and expressed hope that the work of the Chapter 9 institution would continue in her absence.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that it was comfortable that President Cyril Ramaphosa had fully applied his mind and followed due processes in his decision to suspend Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Ramaphosa’s office announced the decision on Thursday night, just days after Mkhwebane’s office said that it was investigating Ramaphosa in relation to breaching the Executive Act over the criminal complaint laid against him by Arthur Fraser.

Mkhwebane will be on suspension until the impeachment process in Parliament has been completed.

ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe: "That process has long been under way, so now because there is a matter that is out in the public even if you are dealing with the process, this process must now be suspended? The president would have returned to the Public Protector weeks or months ago just for her to furnish reasons why she should not be suspended and at that time, we did not have Mr Arthur Fraser going to a police station to open a case."