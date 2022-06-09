Zandile Mafe's Parliament arson case referred to Western Cape High Court

State prosecutor Advocate Mervyn Menigo said that an outstanding damage assessment and arson report had been finalised and added to the indictment.

CAPE TOWN - A pre-trial hearing in the Parliament arson case against Zandile Mafe has been scheduled for August.

Mafe, who is accused of starting the fire that gutted the National Assembly chamber in January, made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

He faces charges of arson and terrorism relating to the incident.

The State has now received all outstanding investigation reports related to the fire that damaged parts of Parliament’s Old Assembly chamber.

NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said that the State had also received an authorisation certificate needed to charge an accused with terrorism.

The pre-trial conference has been scheduled for 12 August, where parties will discuss their readiness to proceed with the trial.