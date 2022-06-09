Go

Wheelchair tennis player Ronewa Mudzanani needs help to reach his dream

Born and raised deep in the rural village of Vhuri Vhuri in Limpopo, wheelchair tennis player Ronewa Mudzanani’s upbringing was not easy.

Wheelchair tennis player Ronewa Mudzanani. Picture: Supplied.
JOHANNESBURG – “I started wheelchair tennis when I was in Grade 9, I was in Thohoyandou Technical High School. My coach was the one who realised that I can play this sport. I used to attend camps at Polokwane on weekends and I started to play at an international level in 2014 - that’s where I played my first tournament at Soweto,” Ronewa Mudzanani tells Eyewitness News.

“Growing up with a disability in a rural area was not easy for me, I didn’t enjoy my childhood as I was different from other kids. I was raised by my mom and granny who are so loving, they took me to boarding school at the age of six.”

Mudzanani’s breakthrough came in 2016 when he was nominated as one of the finalists in the Limpopo Sports Awards - where he won the top prize. He then captured the interest of Tennis South Africa - where he was selected to be part of the national side’s quad class.

The tennis player was part of the South African quads' wheelchair tennis team that secured a bronze medal at the 2021 BNP Paribas World Team Cup in Alghero, Sardinia.

“Finding myself representing my country in 2021 BNP Paribas World Team Cup in Italy and winning the bronze medal, right now, that is the highlight of my career," said Mudzanani.

The team comprising Donald Ramphadi, Danny Mohlamonyane and Ronewa Mudzanani, defeated Japan 2-0 in the third-place play-off to clinch the bronze medal.

The quads team was the first African team to clinch a second medal at the competition.

It was in 2019 when they bagged their first medal in 2019.

“One day I want to find myself participating at grand slams tournaments like Wimbledon and US Open it will be a dream come true,” said a hopeful Mudzanani.

The athlete says he needs help.

“I am looking for sponsors or financial support, which can help me to join some tournaments so that I can build my career rankings and funds, which can help me to continue with physiotherapy."

"My problem, it’s been my spinal condition which is giving me a lot of problems, so I need to make sure that I’m always getting treatment for this condition and put more time on the tennis court.”

The athlete said that when he was born, at first, the doctor didn’t see that he had a spinal problem. It was only identified when he was supposed to start walking, and he was unable to do so.

“[I have] cerebral palsy, diagnosed with scoliosis [a sideways curvature of the spine], so I have a spinal problem. When I was born doctors didn’t notice that I have a disability, my mom said I started to walk like any child but the other day I couldn’t stand by my own and when they took me back to hospital doctors found out that I have a spine problem.”

A HELPING HAND

A non-profit organisation, Mavu Sport Development, has offered to raise funds for the player.

“Ronewa is one of such athletes who approached us and who had a specific need for his career. Soon we sat down and realised that it is not only a financial need. That’s when we took him under our wing and managed to give him career support, financial support and personal and medical guidance,” said COO Bram van Wijck.

Mavu sport development focuses on grassroots development. They have managed to support a few individuals over the years for whom the organisation managed to get support externally.

“All athletes that we ever supported have come to us and are incredibly passionate. Most of these athletes have been persistent for support several times before we took them in. At first, Ronewa had internship opportunities but no place to stay as he came from Venda.”

When Mudzanani got his internship he needed additional support to pay for his living expenses and transport to practice and competitions.

“We managed to transport him to Gauteng, and eventually got him a place to stay, and paid for his rent, and provided some appliances for his furniture. If Ronewa wants to compete with the best in the world he needs to train and compete. The federation facilitates his training, but they also don't have the means to support individuals” said van Wijck.

Much like most sporting codes, world ranking in wheelchair tennis can only be earned at tournaments and most of these - if not all of them - are overseas which means Mudzanani would need to travel overseas to improve his world ranking.

“But even if he cannot travel and compete overseas... the sport gives tremendous value and inspiration domestically. Hence needing a budget of R250,000 for global competition or a support of R2,500 monthly both have an immense impact. Because at the end of the day, whether Ronewa can play domestically or internationally, he can still inspire and play either way. Every cent will support and the inspiration he can give to others,” said van Wijck.

In order to progress his tennis career, a lot of medical support is required to ensure Mudzanani is fit to play at the highest level.

“The Back Clinic in Sandton offers Ronewa weekly medical support through physiotherapy and biokinetics. This really helps Ronewa for his tennis career, but also just for his life in general. Sitting in a chair all day, muscles become stiff and weak. Hence their support is something I’m really proud of,” beams van Wijck.

Mavu has embarked on a national drive to raise funds for Mudzanani.

“People can support Ronewa's cause by making a contribution to Mavu, and use Ronewa as reference: Standard Bank: 03 250 3318, branch, Centurion. Mavu manages Ronewa's funds and plans with him, accordingly”.

