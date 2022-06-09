Wheelchair tennis player Ronewa Mudzanani needs help to reach his dream
Born and raised deep in the rural village of Vhuri Vhuri in Limpopo, wheelchair tennis player Ronewa Mudzanani’s upbringing was not easy.
JOHANNESBURG – “I started wheelchair tennis when I was in Grade 9, I was in Thohoyandou Technical High School. My coach was the one who realised that I can play this sport. I used to attend camps at Polokwane on weekends and I started to play at an international level in 2014 - that’s where I played my first tournament at Soweto,” Ronewa Mudzanani tells Eyewitness News.
“Growing up with a disability in a rural area was not easy for me, I didn’t enjoy my childhood as I was different from other kids. I was raised by my mom and granny who are so loving, they took me to boarding school at the age of six.”
South African women and quads wheelchair teams will represent the country in the @BNPParibas World Team Cup which gets underway today in Sardinia, Italy.— Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) September 27, 2021
Team 👇
Quads:
Donald Ramphadi
Danny Mohlamonyane
Ronewa Mudzanani
Women:
Mariska Venter
Mabel Mankgele
Nokwanda Hlongwane pic.twitter.com/qrllrmYnI2
Mudzanani’s breakthrough came in 2016 when he was nominated as one of the finalists in the Limpopo Sports Awards - where he won the top prize. He then captured the interest of Tennis South Africa - where he was selected to be part of the national side’s quad class.
The tennis player was part of the South African quads' wheelchair tennis team that secured a bronze medal at the 2021 BNP Paribas World Team Cup in Alghero, Sardinia.
“Finding myself representing my country in 2021 BNP Paribas World Team Cup in Italy and winning the bronze medal, right now, that is the highlight of my career," said Mudzanani.
The team comprising Donald Ramphadi, Danny Mohlamonyane and Ronewa Mudzanani, defeated Japan 2-0 in the third-place play-off to clinch the bronze medal.
#2021Highlights | SA quads wheelchair tennis team secured a second consecutive bronze medal at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup in Sardinia in October.— Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) December 30, 2021
The team of Donald Ramphadi, Danny Mohlamonyane & Ronewa Mudzanani defeated Japan 2-0 in the third-place playoff.#TennisSA2021 pic.twitter.com/tguHvTOXZV
The quads team was the first African team to clinch a second medal at the competition.
It was in 2019 when they bagged their first medal.
“One day I want to find myself participating at grand slams tournaments like Wimbledon and US Open it will be a dream come true,” said a hopeful Mudzanani.
The athlete says he needs help.
“I am looking for sponsors or financial support, which can help me to join some tournaments so that I can build my career rankings and funds, which can help me to continue with physiotherapy."
Thank you @Veza Engineering@Veza_Eng for your contribution of R500 today, as I’m raising funds for my wheelchair Tennis journey and for my spine problem🙏🙏🙏 and all those who who contributed today @ManenzheTrading and thanks @manenzhe_samuel for being there for me. pic.twitter.com/6pVh8lKLsc— Ronewa Mudzanani (@RonewaMudzanan1) June 5, 2022