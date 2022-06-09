Wheelchair tennis player Ronewa Mudzanani needs help to reach his dream Born and raised deep in the rural village of Vhuri Vhuri in Limpopo, wheelchair tennis player Ronewa Mudzanani’s upbringing was not easy. Disability awareness

Ronewa Mudzanani JOHANNESBURG – “I started wheelchair tennis when I was in Grade 9, I was in Thohoyandou Technical High School. My coach was the one who realised that I can play this sport. I used to attend camps at Polokwane on weekends and I started to play at an international level in 2014 - that’s where I played my first tournament at Soweto,” Ronewa Mudzanani tells Eyewitness News. Born and raised deep in the rural village of Vhuri Vhuri in Limpopo, wheelchair tennis player Mudzanani’s upbringing was not easy. “Growing up with a disability in a rural area was not easy for me, I didn’t enjoy my childhood as I was different from other kids. I was raised by my mom and granny who are so loving, they took me to boarding school at the age of six.” South African women and quads wheelchair teams will represent the country in the @BNPParibas World Team Cup which gets underway today in Sardinia, Italy.



Donald Ramphadi

Danny Mohlamonyane

Ronewa Mudzanani



Mariska Venter

Mabel Mankgele

Nokwanda Hlongwane pic.twitter.com/qrllrmYnI2 — Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) September 27, 2021 Mudzanani’s breakthrough came in 2016 when he was nominated as one of the finalists in the Limpopo Sports Awards - where he won the top prize. He then captured the interest of Tennis South Africa - where he was selected to be part of the national side’s quad class. The tennis player was part of the South African quads' wheelchair tennis team that secured a bronze medal at the 2021 BNP Paribas World Team Cup in Alghero, Sardinia. “Finding myself representing my country in 2021 BNP Paribas World Team Cup in Italy and winning the bronze medal, right now, that is the highlight of my career," said Mudzanani. The team comprising Donald Ramphadi, Danny Mohlamonyane and Ronewa Mudzanani, defeated Japan 2-0 in the third-place play-off to clinch the bronze medal. #2021Highlights | SA quads wheelchair tennis team secured a second consecutive bronze medal at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup in Sardinia in October.



The team of Donald Ramphadi, Danny Mohlamonyane & Ronewa Mudzanani defeated Japan 2-0 in the third-place playoff.#TennisSA2021 pic.twitter.com/tguHvTOXZV — Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) December 30, 2021 The quads team was the first African team to clinch a second medal at the competition. It was in 2019 when they bagged their first medal in 2019. “One day I want to find myself participating at grand slams tournaments like Wimbledon and US Open it will be a dream come true,” said a hopeful Mudzanani. The athlete says he needs help. “I am looking for sponsors or financial support, which can help me to join some tournaments so that I can build my career rankings and funds, which can help me to continue with physiotherapy." Thank you @Veza Engineering@Veza_Eng for your contribution of R500 today, as I’m raising funds for my wheelchair Tennis journey and for my spine problem🙏🙏🙏 and all those who who contributed today @ManenzheTrading and thanks @manenzhe_samuel for being there for me. pic.twitter.com/6pVh8lKLsc — Ronewa Mudzanani (@RonewaMudzanan1) June 5, 2022

"My problem, it’s been my spinal condition which is giving me a lot of problems, so I need to make sure that I’m always getting treatment for this condition and put more time on the tennis court.”

The athlete said that when he was born, at first, the doctor didn’t see that he had a spinal problem. It was only identified when he was supposed to start walking, and he was unable to do so.

“[I have] cerebral palsy, diagnosed with scoliosis [a sideways curvature of the spine], so I have a spinal problem. When I was born doctors didn’t notice that I have a disability, my mom said I started to walk like any child but the other day I couldn’t stand by my own and when they took me back to hospital doctors found out that I have a spine problem.”

Happiness at Famous caravana



Our Ronewa Mudzanani @famous Caravana raising some Tennis funds which can help hi to achieve his Tennis goals and get a treatment of spinal Cord



Account name: FNB

Account number : 62585334510

Reference : Ronewa pic.twitter.com/37sdT3SD6o — Samuel Manenzhe (@manenzhe_samuel) April 18, 2022

A HELPING HAND

A non-profit organisation, Mavu Sport Development, has offered to raise funds for the player.

“Ronewa is one of such athletes who approached us and who had a specific need for his career. Soon we sat down and realised that it is not only a financial need. That’s when we took him under our wing and managed to give him career support, financial support and personal and medical guidance,” said COO Bram van Wijck.

Mavu sport development focuses on grassroots development. They have managed to support a few individuals over the years for whom the organisation managed to get support externally.

“All athletes that we ever supported have come to us and are incredibly passionate. Most of these athletes have been persistent for support several times before we took them in. At first, Ronewa had internship opportunities but no place to stay as he came from Venda.”