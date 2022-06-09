WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa tables Presidency's budget vote

But the EFF has called on him to step aside amid criminal allegations against him.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is tabling the Presidency’s budget at Parliament on Thursday afternoon.

Last week, former director-general at the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa, accusing him of concealing a crime from the police.