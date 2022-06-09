VIDEO: How to say 'hello' and 'thank you' in sign language

In South Africa, around 600,000 people use sign language as their primary mode of communication with even more experiencing some form of hearing loss.

Pippa Hudson spoke to Western Cape Director of Deaf SA Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed about how this will benefit the deaf community.

The deaf community has been attempting to get sign language recognised for many years and this could finally be a reality.

A lot of people have misunderstood the announcements that it is official already and its not. It is still going through the final steps; we are now waiting for public comment to say yay or nay. Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed, Western Cape Director of Deaf SA

Recognising sign language could change the lives of so many people, from children having access in mainstream schools, to someone being able to sign with their doctor without an interpreter present.

Join Pippa Hudson in learning the basics of sign language:

