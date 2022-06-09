Unions to meet with Comair following liquidation announcement

The airline announced its decision to close shop on Thursday afternoon after failing to find a solution to its liquidity problems.

JOHANNESBURG - Unions in the aviation sector are gearing up to meet with members to receive instructions following Comair's announcement of liquidation.

The airline, which operates British Airways and Kulula, came under fire last week after running a sale on tickets last Wednesday and then suspending flights just hours later.

Comair has been under voluntary business rescue for over two years as practitioners worked to safeguard the company and the interests of stakeholders.

Metalworkers union Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi Majola said the union was worried about what this meant for workers.

"This airline has been bought down by the incompetence and the mismanagement of Richard Ferguson as the business rescue practitioner. He was there for more than two years and because of him this airline is now on the verge of collapse".

At the same time, trade union Solidarity's Sector Coordinator for Defence and Aerospace Derek Mans says they are negotiating with the airline.

"Solidarity did manage to negotiate with the business rescue practitioners to make sure that all employees' pension and medical aid is paid for this month at least ".

Practitioners have made an application for liquidation and the matter will be heard on an urgent basis next Tuesday.